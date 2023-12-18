Monday's NBA slate includes Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) playing at home against Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (13-10) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alperen Sengun vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 907.2 931.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.4 44.4 Fantasy Rank 12 20

Buy Mitchell and Sengun gear on Fanatics!

Alperen Sengun vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun's averages for the season are 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets have a +87 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 106.1 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

Houston comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It records 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 44.1.

The Rockets make 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.9.

Houston has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell averages 27.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game, making 44.9% of shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Cavaliers average 111.1 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 111.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland records 44.3 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 43.3 of its opponents.

The Cavaliers hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 34.7% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.3 their opponents make while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (20th in NBA action) while forcing 14.0 (seventh in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alperen Sengun vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game 3.7 3.4 Usage Percentage 26.9% 31.5% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 14.9% 8.8% Assist Pct 27.7% 25.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.