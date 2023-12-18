The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) face the Houston Rockets (13-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 110 - Rockets 109

Rockets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-0.3)

Cavaliers (-0.3) Pick OU: Over (213.5)



Over (213.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.2

The Cavaliers (13-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 23.9% less often than the Rockets (17-6-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 34.8% of the time this season (eight out of 23). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (13 out of 26).

The Cavaliers have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-6) this season, better than the .412 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (7-10).

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense the Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA (109.9 points per game). But on defense they are second-best (106.1 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Houston is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.5 per game). It is 20th in rebounds allowed (44.1 per game).

The Rockets are 21st in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is 11th in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game). It is 23rd in forcing them (12.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

