Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- In seven of 27 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
