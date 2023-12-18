Fred VanVleet and his Houston Rockets teammates will match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 128-119 loss to the Bucks, VanVleet totaled 22 points, six assists and two blocks.

Let's look at VanVleet's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.6 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.8 Assists 7.5 8.4 7.4 PRA -- 29.2 28.9 PR -- 20.8 21.5 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.9



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Cavaliers

VanVleet has taken 14.1 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 15.5% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.9 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.2.

Giving up 111.2 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are 11th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 24.3 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 13th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 38 18 8 4 5 1 1 11/28/2022 32 13 2 5 3 0 1 10/19/2022 39 15 2 5 3 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.