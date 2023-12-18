Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Galveston County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Klein Collins High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
