The Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his last time out, had three points in a 131-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 8.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.9 PRA -- 15.1 13.9 PR -- 13.4 12 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.7



Grant Williams Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Williams' Mavericks average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 100.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.8 points per game, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.9 per game, sixth in the league.

Giving up 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 33 13 5 2 3 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.