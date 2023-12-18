Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hays County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Baptist Academy - Universal City at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.