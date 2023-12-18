Jabari Smith Jr. will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on December 17, Smith put up 16 points in a 128-119 loss versus the Bucks.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 12.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 10.7 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA -- 23.2 25.3 PR -- 21.4 22.9



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Smith is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

Smith's Rockets average 100.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.2 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Cavaliers are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.3 assists per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 32 12 4 1 0 0 2 1/26/2023 19 14 5 1 0 2 0

