Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Green, in his last action, had 16 points and seven assists in a 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Now let's examine Green's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.7 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.6 PRA -- 25.3 23.8 PR -- 22.1 20.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Green has made 5.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 100.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.2 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.3 per game, fourth in the league.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 35 30 1 4 5 0 1 1/26/2023 28 6 0 3 2 0 1

