The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • Lamar is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 63rd.
  • The Cardinals average 16.4 more points per game (83.6) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67.2).
  • Lamar has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) too.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ UTSA L 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston L 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe W 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 Southern Miss - Montagne Center
12/21/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/30/2023 Paul Quinn - Montagne Center

