How to Watch Lamar vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- Lamar is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 63rd.
- The Cardinals average 16.4 more points per game (83.6) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67.2).
- Lamar has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
- Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) too.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|Montagne Center
