At Ball Arena on Monday, December 18, Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (16-9) take to the road to meet Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (17-10). Game time is 9:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1342.3 1494.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.9 57.5 Fantasy Rank 2 3

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic averages 32.7 points, 8.3 boards and 9.1 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in league).

The Mavericks' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.9 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in league).

Dallas ranks 23rd in the league at 42.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents average.

The Mavericks knock down 15.9 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.9 more than their opponents.

Dallas has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (13th in league).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers on the season are 27 points, 9.5 assists and 12.4 boards per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field and 30.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nuggets' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 110.8 per contest (sixth in the league).

Denver pulls down 44.6 rebounds per game (11th in the league) while allowing 42.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

The Nuggets knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 36.9% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.7 per game (third in the league) and force 12 (24th in NBA action).

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game 2.3 7.2 Usage Percentage 35.4% 32% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 61.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.3% 20.4% Assist Pct 41.3% 47%

