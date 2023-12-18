Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
Can we anticipate Mason Marchment finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars clash with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- In nine of 29 games this season, Marchment has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 16.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|14:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Away
|W 2-0
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
