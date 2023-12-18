The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 31.4 points per game) to help them defeat Nikola Jokic (eighth in league, 29) and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic provides 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are getting 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.

The Mavericks are receiving 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game (fifth in league).

Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 29 points, 9.8 assists and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.4 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Mavericks 114.5 Points Avg. 118.2 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118 49.5% Field Goal % 46.4% 36.3% Three Point % 37%

