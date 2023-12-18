The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -7.5 238.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score over 238.5 points.
  • Dallas' games this season have had an average of 237 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Dallas has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
  • Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 7 25.9% 114.7 234.6 110.8 227.9 224.8
Mavericks 15 60% 119.9 234.6 117.1 227.9 233.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Mavericks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • This season, Dallas is 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-4-0 ATS (.692).
  • The Mavericks' 119.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 110.8 the Nuggets give up.
  • When it scores more than 110.8 points, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 14-11 0-0 18-7
Nuggets 11-16 3-4 12-15

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Mavericks Nuggets
119.9
Points Scored (PG)
 114.7
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
13-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-2
15-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-1
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.8
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
7-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-12
7-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-7

