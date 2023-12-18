The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on December 18, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Dallas has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Mavericks average 9.1 more points per game (119.9) than the Nuggets give up (110.8).

Dallas is 15-5 when it scores more than 110.8 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (120.5) than on the road (119.3), but also concede more at home (117.9) than on the road (116.4).

In 2023-24 Dallas is allowing 1.5 more points per game at home (117.9) than away (116.4).

This year the Mavericks are picking up more assists at home (26.3 per game) than away (25.2).

