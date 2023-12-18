Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Nuggets on December 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|34.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: -161)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- Doncic is averaging 32.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Doncic's assist average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's over/under (9.5).
- Doncic's 3.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- Monday's points prop bet for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 17.7.
- Hardaway's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.
Derrick Jones Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for Derrick Jones Jr. on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).
- He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -130)
|10.5 (Over: +110)
|0.5 (Over: -192)
- Monday's points prop bet for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 27.0.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (10.5).
- Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- The 16.5-point over/under set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 0.3 less than his scoring average on the season (16.8).
- His per-game rebounding average of 8.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).
- His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Monday.
