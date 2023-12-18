Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Doncic is averaging 32.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic's assist average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's over/under (9.5).

Doncic's 3.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Monday's points prop bet for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 17.7.

Hardaway's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Derrick Jones Jr. on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -192)

Monday's points prop bet for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 27.0.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (10.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 0.3 less than his scoring average on the season (16.8).

His per-game rebounding average of 8.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Monday.

