Rockets vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - December 18
Heading into a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12), the Houston Rockets (13-10) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The Rockets' most recent contest was a 128-119 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. Fred VanVleet's team-high 22 points paced the Rockets in the losing effort.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Illness
|5.4
|3.2
|1.4
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|213.5
