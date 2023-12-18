The Houston Rockets (13-10) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 18, 2023.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Houston is 6-6 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 24th.

The Rockets' 109.9 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 111.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Rockets are averaging more points at home (110.6 per game) than on the road (109.1). And they are allowing less at home (97.8) than on the road (115.1).

At home the Rockets are picking up 24.8 assists per game, 1.1 less than on the road (25.9).

Rockets Injuries