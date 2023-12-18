Alperen Sengun and Donovan Mitchell are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rockets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 19.7 points Sengun scores per game are 2.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

His rebounding average of 9.0 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: +146)

The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Monday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.4 assists per game this year, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Monday (7.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +102)

Monday's points prop for Jabari Smith Jr. is 12.5. That is 0.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 29.5-point total set for Mitchell on Monday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Monday's assist over/under for Mitchell (5.5) equals his year-long assist average.

Mitchell's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: +146)

The 13.6 points Max Strus scores per game are 0.9 less than his prop total on Monday (14.5).

He has averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Strus' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

