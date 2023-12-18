Monday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) and the Houston Rockets (13-10) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Rockets' Fred VanVleet as a player to watch.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, Space City Home Network

BSOH, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets lost to the Bucks on Sunday, 128-119. Their leading scorer was VanVleet with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 22 2 6 1 2 4 Alperen Sengun 20 8 5 1 1 0 Dillon Brooks 18 4 1 2 0 2

Additional Info

Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 19.7 points, 9.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

VanVleet contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 4.2 boards and 8.4 assists.

The Rockets receive 12.7 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

Jalen Green averages 17.7 points, 4.4 boards and 3.2 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Dillon Brooks gets the Rockets 14.0 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 19.2 9.4 4.9 1.1 1.2 0.6 Fred VanVleet 15.1 4.1 7.0 1.5 0.9 2.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.2 10.7 2.4 0.5 1.0 1.3 Jalen Green 15.8 4.4 3.6 0.3 0.3 2.0 Tari Eason 10.5 7.9 1.3 0.9 0.9 1.0

