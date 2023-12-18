Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will face the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at American Airlines Center. Fancy a wager on Hintz in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 15:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hintz has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hintz has a point in 16 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Hintz has an assist in 11 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Hintz hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 10 25 Points 10 10 Goals 5 15 Assists 5

