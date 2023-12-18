Tari Eason and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Eason, in his most recent appearance, had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Below, we look at Eason's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Tari Eason Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.0 10.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 7.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 17.4 19.7 PR -- 16.2 18.4



Tari Eason Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Eason has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 5.9% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Eason's Rockets average 100.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 111.2 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.3 assists per contest.

Tari Eason vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 30 10 8 0 0 0 1 1/26/2023 25 18 11 3 0 1 0

