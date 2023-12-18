How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (8-2) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- In games Tarleton State shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Texans are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 200th.
- The Texans score 10.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Gamecocks give up (62.7).
- When Tarleton State totals more than 62.7 points, it is 7-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State is posting 86.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 65.8 points per contest.
- The Texans are giving up 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 16.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (74.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Tarleton State has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 3.8 threes per game with a 23.8% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 per game and a 29.0% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 77-75
|Wisdom Gym
|12/5/2023
|Hardin-Simmons
|W 92-56
|Wisdom Gym
|12/12/2023
|Sterling (KS)
|W 85-47
|Wisdom Gym
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.