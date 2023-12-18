The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 126.5.

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -4.5 126.5

Tarleton State Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 126.5 points five times.

Tarleton State has an average total of 136.1 in its contests this year, 9.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Texans have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Tarleton State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark from Jacksonville State.

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 5 71.4% 73.5 140.2 62.6 125.3 136.1 Jacksonville State 6 60% 66.7 140.2 62.7 125.3 135.7

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The 73.5 points per game the Texans put up are 10.8 more points than the Gamecocks allow (62.7).

Tarleton State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 62.7 points.

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0 Jacksonville State 4-6-0 1-1 2-8-0

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State Jacksonville State 4-0 Home Record 2-3 2-2 Away Record 1-4 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 86.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.8 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

