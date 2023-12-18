Monday's contest that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Reed Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-48 in favor of Texas A&M, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

In their last time out, the Aggies won on Saturday 67-36 over Robert Morris.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 82, Mississippi Valley State 48

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Aggies notched their signature win of the season, a 65-51 victory at home.

Texas A&M has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Aggies are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 37) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 48) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 63) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Janiah Barker: 12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Endyia Rogers: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and are allowing 49.1 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.