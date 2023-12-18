The Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 53.1 points per game are only four more points than the 49.1 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 49.1 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.

Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.1 points.

The Aggies record 11.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Delta Devils give up (84).

Mississippi Valley State has a 0-3 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Aggies are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.2%).

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Janiah Barker: 12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Endyia Rogers: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Schedule