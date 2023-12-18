UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Chicago State Rank
|Chicago State AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|322nd
|66.4
|Points Scored
|73.4
|217th
|204th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|79.7
|333rd
|350th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|31.3
|261st
|222nd
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|140th
|316th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|4.9
|342nd
|350th
|9.5
|Assists
|14.1
|137th
|288th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|14.1
|320th
