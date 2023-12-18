Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wood County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Wood County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Vernon High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
