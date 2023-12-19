If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bell County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Temple High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19

1:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Cameron Yoe High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19

6:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Cameron, TX

Cameron, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Harker Heights High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Marble Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hearne High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Academy High School