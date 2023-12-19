Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Dickens County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knox City High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
