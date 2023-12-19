Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Eastland County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millsap High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
