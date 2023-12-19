Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Hunt County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Hunt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melissa High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Campbell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
