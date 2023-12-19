Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Newton County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodrich High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.