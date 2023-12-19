Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) after winning five home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Grizzlies 106
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-11.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.0
- The Pelicans' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .360 mark (9-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).
- New Orleans' games have gone over the total 48.1% of the time this season (13 out of 27), which is more often than Memphis' games have (10 out of 25).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Grizzlies are 2-14, while the Pelicans are 7-5 as moneyline favorites.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- On offense, the Pelicans are posting 116 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are giving up 113.8 points per contest on defense (15th-ranked).
- With 44.7 boards per game, New Orleans ranks 10th in the NBA. It cedes 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game.
- New Orleans is 14th in the NBA with 13.1 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.
- The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA with 11.3 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (105.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (112.4 points conceded per game).
- Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).
- This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.9 per game.
- Memphis is 22nd in the league in turnovers per game (13.9) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.2).
- In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).
