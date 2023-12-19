The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) after winning five home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Grizzlies 106

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 7.5)

Pelicans (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-11.1)

Pelicans (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Pelicans' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .360 mark (9-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 48.1% of the time this season (13 out of 27), which is more often than Memphis' games have (10 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Grizzlies are 2-14, while the Pelicans are 7-5 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense, the Pelicans are posting 116 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are giving up 113.8 points per contest on defense (15th-ranked).

With 44.7 boards per game, New Orleans ranks 10th in the NBA. It cedes 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game.

New Orleans is 14th in the NBA with 13.1 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA with 11.3 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (105.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (112.4 points conceded per game).

Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.9 per game.

Memphis is 22nd in the league in turnovers per game (13.9) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

