The New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) after losing four road games in a row. The 'Jacks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -9.5 142.5

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points in five of nine games this season.

SFA has an average point total of 144.9 in its outings this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the 'Jacks have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

SFA has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

The 'Jacks have played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from SFA, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 5 55.6% 74.5 146.7 70.4 144.7 144.7 New Mexico State 6 85.7% 72.2 146.7 74.3 144.7 144.1

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks score 74.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 74.3 the Aggies allow.

SFA has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 74.3 points.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 4-5-0 1-1 5-4-0 New Mexico State 3-4-0 1-2 5-2-0

SFA vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA New Mexico State 12-4 Home Record 6-4 6-6 Away Record 1-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

