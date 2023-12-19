The Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) will look to break a five-game road slide when visiting the SMU Mustangs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Houston Christian matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-26.5) 150.5 - -

SMU vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

SMU has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Mustangs games have gone over the point total.

Houston Christian has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Huskies games have hit the over four out of seven times this year.

