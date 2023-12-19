If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Tom Green County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.

Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ozona High School at Water Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Water Valley, TX

Water Valley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wall High School at Grape Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eldorado High School at Christoval High School