Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiss High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood Christian School at New Braunfels Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hyde Park High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
