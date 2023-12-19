UTSA vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Frisco Bowl
The Marshall Thundering Herd are significant underdogs (+8.5) in this year's Frisco Bowl, where they will meet the UTSA Roadrunners. The game will kick off from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup.
UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Frisco, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-9.5)
|55.5
|-335
|+265
UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- UTSA has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- The Roadrunners are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Marshall has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
