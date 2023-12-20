Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (11-15) and Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets (13-11) square off at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 20, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Trae Young
|Total Fantasy Pts
|947.8
|1123.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|39.5
|46.8
|Fantasy Rank
|20
|9
Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young Insights
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 19.9 points, 5.3 assists and 8.9 boards per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor.
- The Rockets' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 107.3 per contest (second in the league).
- Houston pulls down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 43.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.
- The Rockets knock down 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2.
- Houston forces 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 12.7 (11th in NBA action).
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Trae Young gives the Hawks 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Hawks have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.7 (28th in NBA).
- The 44.2 rebounds per game Atlanta accumulates rank 13th in the NBA. Their opponents collect 44.
- The Hawks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (ninth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 38.2% from deep.
- Atlanta has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.8 (fifth in league).
Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Trae Young
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.4
|0.7
|Usage Percentage
|27.2%
|32.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.6%
|58.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15%
|4.5%
|Assist Pct
|28%
|45%
