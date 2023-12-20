The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor vs. Duke Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.

The Bears put up an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils give up.

Baylor is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (75.9).

Beyond the arc, Baylor drained fewer treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule