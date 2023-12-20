Wednesday's game at Massimino Court has the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-0) taking on the Providence Friars (6-5) at 3:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-55 win, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bears claimed a 75-57 win over Miami (FL).

Baylor vs. Providence Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Baylor vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Providence 55

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears beat the No. 11-ranked Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Baylor has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

The Bears have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 83) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 110) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 114) on November 30

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 88.6 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 55.3 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a +299 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 33.3 points per game.

