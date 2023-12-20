The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 153.5.

Baylor vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 153.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Baylor has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

Baylor's games this year have had a 158.0-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Baylor has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Baylor came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Bears have entered four games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and won each of those games.

Baylor has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 3 33.3% 81.6 170 66.1 135.7 145.3 Baylor 5 62.5% 88.4 170 69.6 135.7 149

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The Bears score an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Baylor vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 4-5-0 4-5 5-4-0 Baylor 5-3-0 0-0 6-2-0

Baylor vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Baylor 16-0 Home Record 14-3 4-6 Away Record 5-5 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

