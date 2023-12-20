Derrick Jones Jr.'s Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 130-104 loss versus the Nuggets, Jones had six points and two steals.

Below we will dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 14.4 16.3 PR -- 13.4 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

Jones is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are sixth in the league, conceding 110.7 points per game.

The Clippers give up 43.0 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the NBA, giving up 25.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 20 4 1 1 1 1 1 11/10/2023 29 11 10 3 1 0 3

