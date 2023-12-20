Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Brooks, in his most recent game (December 18 loss against the Cavaliers), produced 16 points.

In this article, we look at Brooks' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.4 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 19.3 19.7 PR -- 17.6 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 12.5% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brooks' Rockets average 100.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.7 points per contest, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks are 19th in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 28.7 assists per game.

The Hawks concede 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 23 6 2 5 2 0 0 12/12/2022 29 18 5 4 5 0 0

