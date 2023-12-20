Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Hill County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Hill County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Itasca High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
