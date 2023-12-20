Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Green, in his last game (December 18 loss against the Cavaliers), put up 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into Green's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA -- 25.2 22.7 PR -- 22 19 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.8



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's put up 5.9 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 100.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks allow 122.7 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks give up 44 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Conceding 28.7 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 33 30 5 5 3 0 0 10/19/2022 32 16 5 3 1 1 1

