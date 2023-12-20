The Dallas Mavericks (16-10) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) on Wednesday, December 20 at American Airlines Center, with tip-off at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Mavericks lost 130-104 to the Nuggets on Monday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding 11 rebounds and eight assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Dereck Lively C Out Ankle 8.9 7.7 1.1 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Nah'Shon Hyland: Questionable (Knee), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.