Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) and the Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard as players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSC

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks lost their most recent game to the Nuggets, 130-104, on Monday. Doncic starred with 38 points, plus 11 boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 38 11 8 0 0 6 Dante Exum 11 1 2 0 0 1 Jaden Hardy 9 1 4 0 0 2

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's numbers for the season are 32.9 points, 9.1 assists and 8.4 boards per contest, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is posting 17.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grant Williams posts 9.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dante Exum posts 8.3 points, 2.7 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 33.4 8.3 10.2 1.2 0.5 3.7 Dereck Lively 9.1 7.1 0.8 0.7 2.1 0.0 Dante Exum 12.5 2.8 3.5 0.7 0.2 1.6 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.3 3.4 1.0 1.2 0.8 1.7 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.3 2.4 0.7 0.2 0.0 2.3

