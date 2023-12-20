The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) will be trying to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 48.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 48.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-1.
  • Texas A&M has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Aggies average 74.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers give up.
  • When Texas A&M totals more than 69.4 points, it is 7-0.
  • When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 3-2.
  • This season the Aggies are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Panthers concede.
  • The Panthers' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.1 higher than the Aggies have conceded.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

  • Ryann Pane: 13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%
  • Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%
  • Jada Roberson: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Prairie View A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Incarnate Word L 57-44 William J. Nicks Building
12/10/2023 @ TCU L 85-41 Schollmaier Arena
12/16/2023 @ Rice L 85-59 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Wiley - William J. Nicks Building
1/6/2024 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

